NAMPA, Idaho — Pumpkins are a staple of autumn, and whether your love lies with pumpkin pies or pumpkin spiced lattes, there's something to be learned from all the work that goes into growing the often misunderstood fruit species.

Discover how pumpkins go from seedlings to seasonal centerpieces

Seeds to seasonal centerpiece: Nampa farmer details pumpkin season

“It’s a 12-month thing really,” said Fred Schreffler, owner of The Berry Ranch, of the time commitment required to successfully grow pumpkins.

Pumpkin growing usually starts near the end of May, when they are planted. Months of irrigation, appropriate climate conditions, and many other contingencies are essential for the produce to mature. Schreffler grows 30 different varieties on his farm in Nampa.

“The climate is in long-term cycles and you just roll with the cycles like waves,” he explained.

Minute changes in how and where pumpkins are raised can produce different shades, shapes, and sizes by the thousands in just a single season.

Once harvesting happens, the process starts over again with preparation for the next crop rotation and next year's pumpkin season.

For 30 years, Schreffler has invited Treasure Valley families to his farm to pick their own gourd of choice and says kids he saw decades ago are now coming back with their own families.

“You’re providing an opportunity to make a memory that will literally last generations, and that's kind of fun to be a part of— to be a part of that family building is just really special.”

