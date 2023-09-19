Search resumed in the case of missing Boise woman Gwen Brunelle

The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office is renewing the search for missing Boise woman, Gwen Brunelle.

The Malheur County Sheriff’s office tells Idaho News 6 that a t-shirt owned by Brunelle was found on September 10. It was discovered about a mile from where her car was found abandoned in June, prompting officers to resume their search for the missing Boise woman.

The 27-year-old woman was last seen in Jordan Valley on June 27. Her car was found a few days later in a rural area near the intersection of Succor Creek Road and Highway 95 about 15 minutes north of Jordan Valley.

Multiple searches over the following weeks used dozens of people, drones, helicopters, and tracking dogs but turned up nothing substantial. On July 11, the investigation by the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office was suspended.

In light of the recent evidence, another search is scheduled for this Saturday, September 23.

If you have any information or have seen Gwen Brunelle, please contact the Boise Police at 208-377-6790 or the Malheur County Sheriff at 541-473-5125. Information regarding the investigation can be found at www.FindGwen.com.