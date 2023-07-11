Search for missing Boise woman Gwen Brunelle suspended

After an exhaustive search for missing Boise woman Gwen Brunelle, officials in Malheur County have suspended their search.

Brunelle, 27, was reported missing after her car was found abandoned at the Succor Creek turnout just west of US-95 on Wednesday, June 28. Brunelle was last seen at a convenience store in Jordan Valley along US-95 on June 27.

Efforts to find Brunelle included authorities, helicopters, more than 50 volunteers and a kayak search in Succor Creek. At this time, all attempts to locate Brunelle have failed.

Although Malheur County officials have suspended their search, they will continue efforts to find Brunelle as new information becomes available.

In a Facebook post, the Brunelle family has committed to working with officials to map and track continuing efforts made by volunteers.

If you have any information or have seen Gwen Brunelle, please contact the Boise Police at 208-377-6790 or Malheur County Sheriff at 541-473-5125. Information regarding the investigation can be found at www.FindGwen.com.