Agencies search for missing Boise woman in Malheur County

MALHEUR COUNTY, Oregon — Malheur County Search and Rescue is looking for a missing Boise woman.

A Facebook post shared by the organization states 27-year-old, Gwen Brunelle was last seen on June 16 in Jordan Valley, Oregon. The post goes on to say her car was found a short distance west of Highway 95 along Succor Creek Road on June 30.

Several crews are aiding in the search, including Malheur County Search and Rescue, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit, Ontario Fire and Rescue as well as a group of volunteers, according to the Malheur County Search and Rescue Facebook page.

Malheur County Search and Rescue says the groups are using dogs, drones and UTVs while searching on foot and on horseback.

If you have seen Brunelle, you're asked to call the Malheur County Sheriff's Office at 541-473-5125.