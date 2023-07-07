The search continues for missing woman Gwen Brunelle

MALHEUR COUNTY, Oregon — The search continues for 27-year-old Gwen Brunelle.

After regrouping from their first searches, search and rescue crews are back on Succor Creek Road searching the area by water, air, and by foot.

David Kesey, Undersheriff for Malheur County, says Thursday was a big, coordinated search.

“Today we're really focused on the ground search, so we have crews from all over easter Oregon Idaho and we're all out here looking for Gwen,” Kesey says.

Gwen Brunelle was reported missing on June 27.

On June 30th, her car was located on Succor Creek Road. With so much land to search officials are using different techniques to make sure they cover as much ground as possible.

“The area that you can search from is not anything like you can see on the ground. You have the canyons and a lot of country that you have to cover,” says Kesey.

Brunelle's parents were at the search as well, however, did not want to speak on camera.

Joining them were several search and rescue crews from different counties and cities, all looking throughout the valley and in canyons.

Kesey continues saying “Leads is what brought us here, so her vehicle was found here a lot of her property was with the vehicle so a lot of leads that we have just tell us that she was in this area.”

The search has been going on since July 1st. On June 27th Boise Police Department took a missing person report.

Brunelle has been missing for nearly ten days and all hands are on deck in hopes of a successful search.

“I think we've gotten that out before that if anybody does think they have information they can contact Boise police department, Malheur County sheriff's office we're definitely interested in information related to this area if somebody saw something unusually suspicious,” says Undersheriff Kesey

If you have seen Brunelle, you're asked to call the Malheur County Sheriff's Office at 541-473-5125.

