Search crews find boots of missing woman

MALHEAUR COUNTY, Oregon — Search and rescue crews along with volunteers are combing the desert in Malheur County, as the search for 27-year-old Gwen Brunelle continues.

On Friday, a search helicopter spotted boots belonging to the woman who has been missing since June. A t-shirt was also found earlier this week a mile away from where Brunelle's car was abandoned in the east Oregon county.

“Searching is still a big area, but certainly with finding the articles of clothing it has narrowed our search down significantly from what it was prior to that,” said Travis Johnson, Sheriff of Malheur County.

Brunelle was last seen in Jordan Valley on June 27th. The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office is asking hunters and recreationists using the area to contact them if any evidence is spotted nearby.