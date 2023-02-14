School's gender identity policy put on pause pending legislation

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell School Board has paused proposed policy 3821, which would address gender identity and sexual orientation in schools and school-related functions. The policy has sparked a community conversation at a series of contentious board meetings.

The proposed policy on gender identity and sexual orientation in the Caldwell School District is now on hold as board members hope for more guidance once the topic is addressed by the Idaho Legislature.

Senate bill 1100 was introduced by the Education Committee on Monday. Nampa Republican Representative Brent Crane spoke at Monday night's board meeting about that new bill.

“It's not a unique issue to Caldwell School Board, it's an issue that we are facing across the State of Idaho. Because of that, the legislature felt that they needed to provide some clarity and put some parameters around this issue,” said Crane.

The legislation would include guidance for schools on how to address gender identity and sexual orientation in bathrooms, changing rooms, and lockers. School board meetings on the issue have drawn large and sometimes unruly crowds -- prompting the city of Caldwell to create a safety plan with Caldwell Police Department for open board meetings.

Many folks were left out in the cold Monday night unable to enter the building because it was at max capacity for fire safety. We were among them, so we spoke to some of the individuals who shared their thoughts on the proposed policy.

“We are against this agenda that they are trying to push on the schools. I don't think it's safe for our kids,” said Darryl Ford, a community member.

“I'm neither for nor against. I think the real topic is not being brought up, the root of the issue,” said Aspen, a community member.

Those in favor of the policy believe that it would create a safe learning environment for all students regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Representative Crane said he expects a resolution to come down from the State Legislature by mid-march.

