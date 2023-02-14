Caldwell School Board pauses proposed policy on gender identity in schools

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell School Board paused proposed policy 3821 Monday night, which would address gender identity and sexual orientation in schools and school-related functions.

One of the items addressed during the meeting was the pause, brought on by the Idaho Legislature's efforts to address the policy statewide.

State Rep. Brent Crane of Nampa addressed the board tonight, hoping lawmakers will pass a piece of legislation addressing the issue by March.

"I would guess in the next two weeks it would probably be through the Senate and over to the House and it will get expedited," Crane said. "Chairman Yamamoto has already said this is going to move to the top of the agenda... so there's clarity and predictability not only for the citizens, but for the school boards that are having to wrestle with these type of issues."

The pause comes as just last month, the Caldwell School Board attempted to address the policy and abruptly ended the meeting after demonstrators failed to abide by conduct warnings.

