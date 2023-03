School districts announce closures on this snowy Wednesday

David Goldman/AP

Posted at 6:35 AM, Mar 01, 2023

The following districts are closed today:

Vallivue

Camas County

Homedale

Marsing

Blaine County Additional school closures:

COSSA Academy

CRTEC

Wilder School District will be virtual today.

