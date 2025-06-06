SCAM ALERT: ITD warns of new scam offering fake REAL ID services

IDAHO — The Idaho Transportation Department is warning residents of a text scam offering fraudulent REAL ID services.

ITD says scammers are sending texts statewide falsely offering to expedite or process REAL ID applications online for a fee.

"Scammers are targeting Idahoans with messages that look official but are completely fake," said Lisa McClellan, DMV Administrator.

Officials emphasize that REAL IDs, known as Star Cards in Idaho, can only be obtained by visiting a DMV office in person. Most county DMV locations require appointments, though a walk-in option is available Monday through Friday at the Garden City location on Chinden Boulevard.

If you receive a similar scam text, ITD says you should:



Avoid clicking links

Never provide personal or payment information

Report the message to your mobile carrier

Delete the message immediately

For more information about REAL ID and DMV services, visit dmv.idaho.gov.