Watch Now
News

Actions

SCAM ALERT: ITD warns of new scam offering fake REAL ID services

Idaho DMV provides "emergency extension"
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Idaho News 6
Idaho DMV provides "emergency extension"
Posted

IDAHO — The Idaho Transportation Department is warning residents of a text scam offering fraudulent REAL ID services.

ITD says scammers are sending texts statewide falsely offering to expedite or process REAL ID applications online for a fee.

"Scammers are targeting Idahoans with messages that look official but are completely fake," said Lisa McClellan, DMV Administrator.

RELATED: Idaho Transportation Department warns of text scam demanding payment for traffic violations

Officials emphasize that REAL IDs, known as Star Cards in Idaho, can only be obtained by visiting a DMV office in person. Most county DMV locations require appointments, though a walk-in option is available Monday through Friday at the Garden City location on Chinden Boulevard.

If you receive a similar scam text, ITD says you should:

  • Avoid clicking links
  • Never provide personal or payment information
  • Report the message to your mobile carrier
  • Delete the message immediately

For more information about REAL ID and DMV services, visit dmv.idaho.gov.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights