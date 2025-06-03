Idaho Transportation Department warns of text scam demanding payment for traffic violations

IDAHO — The Idaho Transportation Department is warning Idahoans about a text scam that is demanding online payment for traffic violations.

The message typically includes a link and demands immediate payment to avoid further consequences, such as a suspended vehicle registration or license. ITD says that all of these messages are fraudulent, adding that the messages are not coming from the department or any affiliated agency.

KIVI Fraudulent ITD text received by an Idaho News 6 employee on June 3.

“Scammers are becoming more sophisticated and using fear tactics to get people to click on fake links or provide personal information,” said Lisa McClellan, DMV Administrator.

ITD confirms that it will never send texts related to unpaid traffic tickets or fines. Other red flags to look out for include demanding immediate payment, providing links to unfamiliar websites, and using threats of legal action or license suspension — none of these are practices that ITD will use when contacting the public.

If you receive one of these texts, ITD says that you should not click any links or provide any personal information; you should, however, report the message to your phone carrier.