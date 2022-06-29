Watch Now
Rally at the Idaho State Capitol in celebration of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, 2 arrested

Doug Lock-Smith
Rally held as community members celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 12:35:53-04

BOISE, Idaho — Days after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade, community members in Boise took to the Capitol building to hold a rally of prayer, worship and celebration of the historic decision.

Members from both pro-choice and pro-life groups showed up to the event. Boise Police and Idaho State Police troopers were on scene throughout the evening. The rally, organized by Stanton Healthcare, brought out an estimated couple hundred people.

Two people were arrested at the event — one person was arrested for battery on a officer and the other for disturbing the peace, according to ISP.

Stanton Healthcare officials say the rally is an opportunity to act as a model on how to support women in a post-roe America.

"We are just unbelievable thrilled that we are at this moment we think it is an incredibly good decision by the Supreme Court so we are out here to celebrate that," Stanton Healthcare CEO Brandi Swindell said. "We are out here to have a prayerful presence. Not to gloat or be proudful (sic) but to rejoice and be thankful and to really represent Idahoans that are thankful Row has been overturned."

With Roe v. Wade overturned, Idaho's trigger law, will go into effect on July 24, banning abortions in the state of Idaho. Little has since called on people to "come together like never before to support women and teens facing unexpected or unwanted pregnancies."

Pro-choice advocates gathered at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park in downtown Boise Saturday to protest the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade.

