Pro-choice rally at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park

BOISE, Idaho — Before protesters gathered at the State House Saturday night, hundreds of pro-choice advocates gathered at Cherie Buckner-Webb Park in Downtown Boise to protest the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade.

Meghan Ewins, an expecting mom, told us why she was there. "I mean we're here just to express the extreme anger, shock disbelief, and heartbreak that we are all feeling at this decision that's been made. When you see these decisions being made on our behalf, you wonder if that really is the majority or the way that this country and this state and this world thinks, and to see all these people out here gives you a little bit of hope that that's not the way it is."

"What a dark day for the women of our country," said Dr. Duane St. Clair, an Idaho OBGYN. "Before Roe v. Wade, several hundred women died every year from complications of attempts to end an unwanted pregnancy. Roe v. Wade saved women's lives, and it also preserved their dignity. We cannot allow the supreme court to dictate what women choose to do with their bodies."

"I remember that feeling of being a little girl and not having any say over what adults did to my body and that's what we're contending with now," said Boise City Council Member Lisa Sanchez. "We're contending with women, people, being forced to do what other people want them to do with their bodies, and we're not going to stand for it."

The Boise Police Department said demonstrations remained peaceful. However, officers gave multiple verbal warnings to not be in the streets that were mostly ignored. Police say walking in the street is unsafe and violates local and state law.

Boise Police are not planning on providing additional resources to investigate reports reguarding abortion for the time being. According to a tweet from BPD, the agency will be waiting for "legal review and input" from the Boise City Council. BPD also said they understand there are many strong feelings on the issue but will follow the direction of their legal team.

