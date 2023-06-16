Public reacts to Boise City Council approval of Modern Zoning Code

BOISE. IDAHO — After several days of public testimony, Boise's City Council approved a new ordinance revamping the city's zoning code It's the first time in 50 years that the council has approved a major rewrite of Boise's zoning code.

As expected, many have been vocal about their thoughts on the proposed modern zoning code approval. We asked the public in downtown Boise to share their thoughts about the approval.

"What concerns me the most is that we are going to have a mixture of high-rises among single-family homes, and that's not the Boise we want," said Jerron Moore, from Boise.

The community group Reject Boise Upzone has been vocal about its opposition to the modern zoning and tells the Idaho News 6 team they are sad about the outcome, despite the amount of public opposition to the rezoning.

The modern zoning code's goal is to address the need for housing. Some are telling us they are all for the rezone if it means preventing developments in neighboring cities.

"I'm excited about the opportunity for Boise to grow more vertically and densely and stop some of the spread," said Sue Philley, from Garden City.

Numerous businesses in Downtown Boise mentioned they didn’t know much about the modern rezone approval and were just going to wait and see how it would impact them.