Residents rally at City Hall to oppose the Boise upzone

BOISE, Idaho — Members of Reject Boise Upzone, a grassroots citizen group, rallied today at Boise City Hall in opposition to changes being made to the Boise zoning code.

The changes in question are outlined in a 620-page code that aims to future-proof the city for growth, but those demonstrating argue the upzoning will increase commercial developments instead of preserving neighborhoods and promoting privacy.

An executive summary of the code released by the City of Boise claims that the zoning code will focus on providing Boiseans with "a variety of housing options" and "create a predictable and sustainable development pattern", both of which address the greater concern of growth in the city.

But demonstrators with Reject Boise Upzone argue that this falls outside of the interests of current residents. Reject Boise Upzone believes that the interests of Boiseans can not be fully represented until a public vote allows citizens to directly express their views on the new laws instead of allowing the city council, some of whom were appointed and not elected, to decide on this long-lasting and wide-reaching policy.

Public testimony on the issue is being taken this week before the Boise City Council vote.