Public comments will be heard by the IPUC tonight about potential rate increase

BOISE, Idaho — Public comments will be heard by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission tonight at 6 p.m. due to a water company wanting to raise its rates.

Veolia has requested the IPUC to increase Treasure Valley rates.

Tonight Treasure Valley residents will be able to share their thoughts regarding the possible 24% increase in their water bill.

If approved, residential customers would see an average increase of $7.59 on their monthly bills, which is about .25 cents per day. As far as commercial customers, the increase would average $27.92 a month, and public authority bills would increase by $25.46.

“We make the investments that we find necessary and critical, and then we request reimbursement,” said Madeline Wyatt, the Communications Manager for Veolia North America.

Veolia provides service for about 260,000 customers across the Treasure Valley. If approved, the company's profits will increase by $12.2 million annually.

