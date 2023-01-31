Public workshop tonight to address proposed increase in Idaho water rates.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is hosting a customer/public workshop tonight, Jan. 31, regarding Veolia Water Idaho application to raise rates.

The workshop starts at 6pm MST and is expected to last for approximately three hours. The agenda includes an overview of the Veolia application followed by a Q&A session. Customers can attend either online or via phone.

Veolia is majority owner in Suez water and is looking to increase rates for water service. The application requests an increase of 24.1% in customer bills. Veolia states the proposed changes in rates and charges will be just and reasonable.

The company is looking to increase their rate of return on the utility’s investment in property to provide water service from 4.59% to 7.77%. The increase is said to aid the company in recovering increased operating expenses and plant additions.

Veolia estimates the average residential bill would increase by $7.59 per month, the average commercial bill would increase by $27.92 per month, and the average public authority bill will increase by $25.46 per month.

To participate online, please visit idahogov.webex.com. At this window, please enter meeting number 2452 700 5741 when prompted. There are no dashes between the numbers. At the next window, please enter your name, e-mail address and this password: VEOLIARATECASE.

To participate over the phone, please call 1-415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 2452 700 5741. There are no dashes between the numbers.

More information about Veolia’s application can be found at https://puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/6908