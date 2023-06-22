Prosecution will not seek the death penalty in Kellogg quadruple homicide

In court documents released Wednesday, the prosecution has submitted a notice of intent to Not seek the death penalty in the case against Majorjon Kaylor for killing four neighbors in Kellogg, Idaho.

The killings took place at a multi-family apartment complex in Kellogg on June 19. Upon responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired, police arrived to find four people dead. Officials later reported the identities of the victims, all being members of the same family.

The four family members were shot and killed on Father's Day by Kaylor, after an alleged incident involving 18-year-old Devin Smith committing lewd acts in view of the assailant's daughters.

Kaylor, who was taken into custody and being held without bond, has requested the services of a public defender.

The next scheduled court appearance for Kaylor is July 3.