Four killed in Kellogg homicide, suspect in custody

KELLOGG, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a homicide in Kellogg, where four people were found dead Sunday night in the 500 block of West Brown Ave.

Idaho State Police say the 911 call reporting the deaths came in at approximately 7:20 p.m. to the Shoshone County Police Department.

Upon officer arrival, police found the four deceased individuals, and took a 31-year-old male into custody. Idaho State Police say he is believed to be connected with the deaths.

Both Idaho State Police and the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office say there is no threat to the community.

Both departments will participate in the investigation, with ISP taking the lead.