Victims identified in Kellogg shooting

KELLOGG, Idaho — Police have released the identities of the victims in Sunday's mass slaying in Kellogg, Idaho. The victims, all belonging to the same family, have been identified as Kenna Guardipee (mother), Kenneth Guardipee (grandfather), Devin Smith (son, 18) and a juvenile.

Police have identified Majorjon Kaylor, a 31-year-old male, as the person suspected of killing the family at their multi-family apartment complex. Kaylor has been charged with first-degree murder and burglary in Shoshone County.

Idaho State Police have confirmed that Kaylor was the neighbor of the victims.

Kaylor is currently being held in the local jail and was not granted bond in his Tuesday morning court appearance. He is expected to be in court again on July 3.

No information regarding the motive has been released.

A GoFundMe page has been started for the Guardipee family to help with funeral expenses.