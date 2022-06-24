BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Democratic lawmakers encouraged Idahoans to vote in reaction to the Supreme Court of the United State's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion access.

The Idaho Democratic Party held a news conference Friday in light of the SCOTUS decision that will trigger Idaho's abortion ban, which outlaws all abortions with exceptions for rape, incest and in protection of the mother's life. Lawmakers expressed a wide range of emotions with one clear message.

"If you need reproductive healthcare please seek the care if you need it. It will not be deprived of you — for now," said Terri Pickens Manweiler, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. "In thirty short days that will not be the case"

With Roe v. Wade overturned, it is now up to individual state governments to decide what abortion access looks like. Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1385 into law in 2020, which includes the trigger provision. Several abortion-related bills have since been signed by Little, including the 2022 Texas-style abortion ban.

Democrats say the only way to fight back in Idaho is to elect more Democratic leaders.

"Vote like your life depends on it because it does, I have never been more serious," Democratic Sen. Melissa Wintrow of Boise said.

Idaho's Republican party did not hold a news conference Friday, but several officials released statements earlier in the day.

"Today's historic Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade reaffirms the principle that all life is a precious gift from God and confirms the inalienable rights to 'LIFE, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness'," Chairman Tom Luna said in a statement.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers spoke Friday, expressing sadness and anger over the decision they say reverses the clock 50 years.

"I'm going to do everything in my power to reverse these bans and implement policies that genuinely support families and genuinely reduce unwanted pregnancies and if you agree this is the time to act," said Democratic House Minority Leader Illana Rubel.

Watch the full press conference here: