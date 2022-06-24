With the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, how does that play a role in the Idaho Supreme Court case? A spokesperson with the Idaho Supreme Court says the case remains active and will continue — for now.

In March, Gov. Brad Little signed a Texas-style abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy, before most people know they are pregnant.

The law itself seeks to stop access to abortions while avoiding constitutional court challenges by allowing potential relatives of the fetus or embryo to sue abortion providers for at least $20,000 in damages within four years of an abortion; it would also allow relatives of rapists to sue abortion providers. Though Little signed the bill into law, expressed significant concern for sexual assault victims.

The Idaho Supreme Court announced earlier this month it would hear oral arguments on the bill in a lawsuit brought by a regional Planned Parenthood organization. In the lawsuit, the regional Planned Parenthood organization argues the law is unconstitutional because it violates an individual's right to privacy and its enforcement mechanism violates the separation of powers. That hearing is set to begin Wednesday, August 3.