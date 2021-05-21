Rep. Priscilla Giddings announces run for lieutenant governor

BOISE, Idaho — Representative Priscilla Giddings announced her campaign for lieutenant governor on Friday.

The District 7 Republican representative announced she filed the paperwork for the position Friday, according to a press release emailed to our news partners at the Idaho Statesman.

"Idahoans know what they'll get with me, I have the record to prove it," Giddings said in the release. "As Lieutenant Governor, I will be a champion for limited government, a fighter for Second Amendment rights, a tireless advocate for the unborn."

The announcement comes days after current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's declaration to run for governor.

Rep. Priscilla Giddings' announcement that she'll run for lieutenant governor. pic.twitter.com/BOxCA3WwTG — Hayat Norimine (@HayatNorimine) May 21, 2021

Giddings is part of McGeachin's new task force, which she said is to examine what she calls "indoctrination" in education. McGeachin says she wants to protect Idaho's young people from the "scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism."

Giddings recently came under fire for publicly identifying the 19-year-old Hispanic intern who alleged a former Idaho lawmaker, Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger raped her.