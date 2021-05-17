Vigil to be held Monday night for sexual assault survivors

BOISE, Idaho — A vigil open to all survivors of sexual assault and their supporters will be held Monday on the Statehouse steps from 7 to 8 p.m. The open vigil is put on by The Idaho Female Veterans Network in partnership with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence and the Idaho 97 Project.

The event will be held to support all survivors of sexual assault while also calling for accountability of Idaho House Representative Priscilla Giddings, who publicly identified the 19-year-old Hispanic intern who alleged a former Idaho lawmaker, Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger raped her.

The Lewiston Representative, Von Ehlinger resigned his position, shortly before the Idaho House of Representatives was set to vote on a motion to censure him. The Boise Police Department is investigating the case and von Ehlinger has not been charged. No further action will be taken by the Legislature.

The Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, ACLU of Idaho, Idaho 97 Project and other organizations say they will continue to call on the Idaho legislature and military to take action in response to Rep. Gidding’s behavior during the ethics hearing.

The vigil will also be live-streamed on the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence Facebook page.