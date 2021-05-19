Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announces run for Governor

items.[0].image.alt
COURTESY DARIN OSWALD, IDAHO STATESMAN
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin directs business as the Idaho Senate convenes during a special session Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Boise.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 12:24:04-04

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announced her run for Governor Wednesday morning. McGeachin is hosting several press conferences across the state, including one on the Statehouse steps at 2 p.m.

The announcement is a direct challenge to sitting Republican Governor, Brad Little.

Idaho News 6 found a website Tuesday night, that has since been taken down, that appeared to be a test campaign page. McGeachin's office did not reply to our requests for comment.

The Idaho Press reports McGeachin is one of seven candidates who have filed preliminary campaign paperwork for an active campaign.

Idaho elects its Governors and Lieutenant Governors separately, they don’t run on a shared ticket. The two have publicly clashed over the past year on issues, including the state’s COVID-19 response.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light