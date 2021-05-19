Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announces run for Governor

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announced her run for Governor Wednesday morning. McGeachin is hosting several press conferences across the state, including one on the Statehouse steps at 2 p.m.

I'm at the McGeachin event in downtown Idaho Falls and the free handout seems to speak for itself about what is about to be announced pic.twitter.com/koNOBIrSvO — Brennen Kauffman (@blkauffman7) May 19, 2021

The announcement is a direct challenge to sitting Republican Governor, Brad Little.

Idaho News 6 found a website Tuesday night, that has since been taken down, that appeared to be a test campaign page. McGeachin's office did not reply to our requests for comment.

The Idaho Press reports McGeachin is one of seven candidates who have filed preliminary campaign paperwork for an active campaign.

Idaho elects its Governors and Lieutenant Governors separately, they don’t run on a shared ticket. The two have publicly clashed over the past year on issues, including the state’s COVID-19 response.