Mayor McLean set to fill council vacancies

BOISE, Idaho — Mayor McLean, fresh off knee surgery, has announced her choices to fill two vacant Boise City Council seats.

In District 3, the seat vacated when Lisa Sanchez relocated residence outside of district boundaries, McLean has chosen Latonia Haney Keith.

RELATED | Future of City Council member's seat remains unclear after confusion over district lines and new address

For the seat previously occupied by Elaine Clegg, McLean picked Colin Nash. Clegg's seat was vacated due to her acceptance as CEO of Valley Regional Transit.

RELATED | Elaine Clegg talks about transition from Boise City Council to Valley Regional Transit

“I am so inspired by the amazing breadth of talent, dedication to our community and willingness to serve the fifty-four applicants represented,” said McLean. “After spending time with several of the candidates, and at a time when our highest priority is the availability and affordability of homes for Boiseans, I selected Latonia Keith and Colin Nash for their deep professional experience with housing policy, their readiness to hit the ground running, and importantly, their ability to secure the support of the City Council.”

RELATED | Mayor narrows down the field to fill two Boise City Council vacancies

Haney Keith is a resident of the North End, has served as the Chair of Boise's Capital City Development Corporation board working with the agency to determine investments in affordable housing. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and currently serves as the Vice President of High Impact Practices for the College of Idaho. Haney Keith will be the first Black woman to serve on the council.

Nash is a resident in the Winstead Park neighborhood. He serves as the Representative on the Idaho Legislature District 16 serving Boise's West Bench. He is a graduate of Concordia University School of Law and currently practices estate planning law in Meridian. As a member of the state legislature, Nash serves on Agricultural Affairs,

Appropriations, and Judiciary, Rules & Administration Committees.

Haney Keith and Nash are scheduled for council approval at a Special Council Meeting on Thursday, April 6.

