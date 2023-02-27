Mayor narrows down the field to fill two Boise City Council vacancies

BOISE, Idaho — Mayor Lauren McLean has narrowed down the list of candidates in the running to fill two Boise City Council vacancies.

Fifty-four applications were submitted for consideration, and the Mayor has chosen nine to interview this week.

Three applicants will be interviewed for District 3 (the seat was vacated due to elected Council member Lisa Sanchez moving out of the district).

Suzanne Bergmann

Latonia Keith

Lisa Sánchez

Seven applicants are being interviewed for the at-large seat (available due to City Council President Elaine Clegg being named CEO for Valley Regional Transit).

Grant Burgoyne

Kathy Corless

George Haaland

Jordan Morales

Colin Nash

Patricia Nilsson

Choices are expected to be made in early March.

In 2023 all six council districts will be up for election using the map created by the Boise Districting Commission utilizing the 2020 census data. In 2023, odd-numbered districts will run for four-year terms and even-numbered districts will run for two-year terms so that council elects are staggered.