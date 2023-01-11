Watch Now
News

Actions

Future of City Council member's seat remains unclear after confusion over district lines and new address

Shines light on the struggle to find affordable rental property in Boise
Boise City Council Member Lisa Sánchez
City of Boise
Boise City Council Member Lisa Sánchez
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 16:09:11-05

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council Member Lisa Sánchez was not at Tuesday night's Boise City Council meeting after finding out her new home is not in her district.

The meeting started 20 minutes late, according to our news partners at BoiseDev. City Council President, Elaine Clegg began the meeting by thanking the audience at City Hall for their patience.

"We just learned that Council Member Sánchez may no longer be a legal resident of the district she was elected in," said Clegg. "We know this was not intentional and we are looking for a path forward."

Council member Sánchez posted on social media Tuesday night saying she was "shocked" to learn the news after working with staff at the City of Boise and Ada County Election Office.

"The day after Thanksgiving 2022, I received notice that I had to move by December 31, 2022. It is very challenging to secure housing in this tight rental market with only five weeks to move 10+ years of belongings," Sánchez wrote.

City Council Member Jimmy Hallyburton made a comment prior to the council moving on with the agenda. " I cannot imagine how hard it must be to be a renter and trying to navigate finding a new affordable place to live in this climate in Boise, while also navigating an old district, a new district, and these tremendous amount of changes," said Hallyburton. "I feel sad and frustrated for the situation Lisa is going through."

Mayor McLean thanked Hallyburton for his comments, and called the meeting to order without any other comments other than saying "We wanted to make it known and that is why the council member is not with us."

If Sánchez can not continue to serve in her current role, she will have to seek re-election in the fall.

Boise City Council Elects Leaders for 2023

At Tuesday night's meeting, the council also voted on new leadership for the new year.

Elaine Clegg motioned to nominate Holly Woodings as Council President, Patrick Bageant seconded the nomination. Woodings accepted and the council voted unanimously to install her as Council President.

Following the vote, Woodings said it was "bittersweet" to not have Lisa Sánchez at the meeting, then thanked her friends and family and council members for their support. Woodings got emotional when thanking her colleagues for helping to make her a better leader saying, "Council member Sánchez was a big part of that."

Council member Elaine Clegg motioned to nominate Jimmy Hallyburton as Council President Pro Tem. Patrick Bageant also seconded the nomination. The council voted unanimously to install him as Council President Pro Tem. Hallyburton thanked his colleagues for their support including Lisa Sánchez.

You can watch the full City Council meeting below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light