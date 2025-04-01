'Make Idaho Healthy Again': Bill looking to cut candy and soda from SNAP benefits heads to the governor's desk

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho bill looking to cut candy and soda from SNAP benefits is headed to Governor Brad Little's desk.

If signed, House Bill 109 would allow Idaho's Health and Welfare Director to request a waiver from the USDA to exclude soda and candy from the list of SNAP eligible foods.

If the waiver is not granted, the bill says the state will re-submit its request annually until granted.

RELATED: 'Junk food epidemic': Idaho lawmakers propose cutting candy and soda from food stamps

In the bill's statement of purpose, sponsor Representative Jordan Redman (R-Coeur d'Alene) writes in part, "Food stamps are currently fueling the junk food epidemic." He concludes, "Banning soda and candy from food stamps would prioritize health and nutrition while also reducing taxpayer’s out-of-control Medicaid costs. Make Idaho Healthy Again!"

The bill passed through the senate on Monday, with a vote of 48 in favor, 20 against.