Lawmaker sued under public records act for ethics documents

Otto Kitsinger/AP
FILE— Idaho Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, sits at her desk inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. Giddings is being sued under the state's public records act for publicizing the name of a 19-year-old intern who reported that she was raped, The lawsuit, filed earlier this month by Erika Birch, the attorney representing the intern, contends that Giddings didn't comply with the state law when she denied access to several documents related to the ethics investigation without citing a valid exemption for denying the request. behavior. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 17:46:30-05

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho lawmaker who was censured after publicizing the name of a 19-year-old intern who reported being raped is being sued under the state’s public records act.

Attorney Erika Birch filed the lawsuit against Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings earlier this month. Birch contends Giddings wrongly denied access to public records related to the ethics investigations against Giddings and Aaron von Ehlinger, the former lawmaker who is facing the rape charge.

Giddings didn't respond to a request for comment but in a campaign email wrote that the records didn't exist and called the case a nuisance lawsuit.

