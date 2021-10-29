Watch
Former Idaho lawmaker's rape case moves forward in court

Rebecca Boone/AP
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, left, R-Lewiston sits next to his attorney Edward Dindinger, center, and Idaho Deputy Attorney General Emma Nowacki, right, while waiting for a legislative ethics committee to begin, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Von Ehlinger is facing the ethics hearing after a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner. The Boise Police Department is also investigating the allegations. Von Ehlinger has denied any wrongdoing and maintains the two had consensual sexual contact. He refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 19:10:34-04

A magistrate judge says there is enough evidence for a rape case against a former state lawmaker to move forward in court.

Aaron von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston when a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he brought her to his apartment and raped her. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintained the two had consensual sexual contact.

The Associated Press doesn’t name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they agree to be publicly named. During a preliminary hearing on Friday, Ada County Magistrate Judge Kira Dale said that there was enough probable cause for von Ehlinger to be arraigned in district court on Nov. 8.

