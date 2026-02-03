Idaho lawmakers weigh additional state agency budget cuts beyond governor's proposal

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers face uncertainty as the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee considers additional budget cuts beyond what Idaho Governor Brad Little already requested to balance the state budget.

The committee will vote on Friday on whether to implement an extra 1% to 2% cut to state agencies on top of the 3% reduction the governor already proposed.

Democrats argue the additional cuts are unnecessary because the budget is already balanced for 2026 and 2027 with the initial reductions. adding that agency funding could drop below maintenance levels.

Watch to hear what legislators had to say in Tuesday's committee hearing —

"I don't know if this keeps the lights on. So my question to you is we're in this situation because we gave away too much of a cut last year in the session, and my worry is this is just to set us up to be do another big tax cut," Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking said.

Republican Chair Josh Tanner said declining state revenue, not tax cuts, is driving the concern.

"We've seen a slowdown in revenue in general and that's just where we're at," Tanner said. "Sometimes cash flow looks real good, and like any business, sometimes it's not as great."

Co-Chair Sen. Scott Grow said uncertainty over revenue, the Big Beautiful Bill, and one-time money is why JFAC should be extra conservative with spending.

Democrats point out the state still has $1.7 billion in a rainy day fund if financial conditions worsen.

