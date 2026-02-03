Idaho governor defends budget protecting education from cuts as lawmakers seek reductions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is defending his proposed budget that protects education funding from cuts, even as state lawmakers have instructed the Department of Education to prepare for potential reductions.

Little met with reporters at the Twin Falls Library on Monday as part of his annual statewide tour to present his budget priorities. The governor's "Enduring Idaho" budget comes as the state faces a projected shortfall after years of historic budget surpluses.

"If there was anything easy, we would have done it," Little said.

While most state agencies have been instructed to prepare for additional cuts, Little said he wants to shield education from further reductions.



WATCH | Idaho governor highlights his support of educational funding—

Idaho Gov. Little defends education budget amid lawmaker pressure

"Our constitutional obligation for public schools, and my highest priority, remains the same," Little said.

Water and irrigation infrastructure funding, and Idaho's LAUNCH program, were other programs Little identified as being preserved from cuts under his budget.

However, the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee last week circulated a memo to all agencies, including the State Department of Education, asking them to prepare for 1% and 2% cuts.

Little argued that additional cuts would be particularly damaging given previous reductions.

"A 2% cut now is like a 6% cut on top of the 3% cut for those agencies," Little said.

The governor pointed to his support of education initiatives, including increases in teacher pay and benefits, as well as the state's payoff of bonds aimed at reducing property taxes.

Despite the legislative committee's constitutional authority to set the budget, Little said he believes schools should be protected from cuts.

"Our revenues are tighter, but they're still adequate," Little said.

Little acknowledged that lawmakers have the power to make different budget decisions, but sees it as an opportunity to advocate for his approach.

"They can do that, but it actually gives us an opportunity to talk about why our plan's better," Little said.

The governor plans to visit North Idaho later this week to continue advocating for his budget proposal.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.