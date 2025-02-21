Idaho lawmakers send strong message to Congress and Trump opposing Lava Ridge Wind Project

JEROME, Idaho — Idaho legislators have unanimously voted to oppose the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in the Magic Valley, sending a clear message to Congress and President Trump.

The Idaho House of Representatives approved a House Joint Memorial, which serves as a formal letter of opposition to the Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed on Bureau of Land Management land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties.

This decision comes amid concerns about the project's potential impact on local resources, such as the aquifer.

"This is a House Joint Memorial, which is more like a letter, to Congress and the president acknowledging the work they've done but saying that we're still concerned about this project and we would like to appeal the project and put an end to it," said District 26 Representative (R) Lance Clow.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project faced a setback when President Trump issued an executive order placing a 90-day moratorium on all federal renewable energy projects, including this one.

Idaho lawmakers have expressed their desire to halt the project permanently, citing various concerns.

With the unanimous approval of the House Joint Memorial, Idaho's opposition to the Lava Ridge Wind Project is now formally communicated to federal leaders, reflecting the state's firm stance on protecting local interests.

To review the House Joint Memorial, click here.

