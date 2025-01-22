Blowing in the wind: Magic Valley residents respond to President Trump's order to halt Lava Ridge Wind Project

EDEN, Idaho — President Trump has issued an executive order halting the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project in the Magic Valley, a move that has been welcomed by local residents opposed to the project.

The Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project, located on public lands in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties, has faced opposition from residents like Dean Dimond, a farmer who has been vocal about his concerns since the project's announcement.

"It wasn't going to be good," said Dean Dimond, who farms near the Minidoka National Historical Site. "I am extremely blessed. I got a really good view. This is right out my back door and we don't need it."

The executive order calls for a temporary cessation and review of federal wind leasing practices, specifically mentioning the Lava Ridge project. The order argues that the 'Record of Decision' issued in December contradicts the wishes of the majority of local residents.

Dimond said he wasn't surprised the order was made on the first day of Trump's return to office, but he was grateful nonetheless.

"Senator Risch said (Trump) was going to get it done on day one," Dimond said. "But then I looked at all the stuff he was going to do on day one and I thought 'that's really going to be a busy thing, and is Idaho really gonna get that kind of priority?'

"You know he had a lot going on his mind, but he still remembered Idaho," Dimond said.

Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell said that he is happy with the order, but not satisfied.

"I read it as it pushed the pause button. It doesn't say that it's dead," Howell said.

With a number of energy projects being proposed in the Magic Valley, Howell said a lot of those will be affected by what happens with Lava Ridge.

While the future of the Lava Ridge project remains uncertain, the executive order has provided a sense of relief to those opposed.

"Until you actually see it, especially politics, nothing's done until it's done," Dimond said.

