Idaho lawmakers adjourn, conclude 2022 Legislative Session

BOISE, Idaho — The 2022 Legislative Session concluded Thursday after 81 days.

Lawmakers adjourned Sine Die Thursday following a five-day recess. The Idaho Senate failed to override Gov. Brad Little's veto on the Coronavirus Pause Act before voting to adjourn.

House lawmakers killed the library budget for a second time Friday night, postponing any possible adjournment.

The 81 day session comes following a record-breaking long 311 day session in 2021.

Throughout the course of the 2022 session, Gov. Brad Little signed bills including the $600 million tax cut, several education-related bills and a bill to fund emergency medical services in rural communities. Idaho garnered national attention when Little signed the controversial Texas-style abortion ban that outlaws abortions after 6 weeks and allows potential family members to sue the provider. The law, which would go into effect 30 days after Little signed it, drew criticism from both Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shortly after.