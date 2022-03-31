Idaho Senate fails to override coronavirus vaccine bill veto

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Senate has failed to override Republican Gov. Brad Little's veto of legislation making it illegal for most businesses to require the coronavirus vaccine.

The Senate didn't mustered the two-thirds majority necessary on Thursday to keep alive the “Coronavirus Pause Act.” The vote was 21-14. The legislation would have made public and private employers subject to a misdemeanor charge punishable by a $1,000 fine if they require vaccines as a condition of employment or service.

It included exemptions for situations involving federal law, existing employee-employer contracts, and businesses that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.