Idaho Senate fails to override coronavirus vaccine bill veto

Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - In this file photo taken on Feb. 18, 2021, showing the Idaho Senate meets in the Statehouse, in Boise, Idaho. A Senate panel of lawmakers has approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into session. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday, March 1, 2021, voted 5-3 to send the joint resolution to the full Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Posted at 1:46 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 15:46:32-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Senate has failed to override Republican Gov. Brad Little's veto of legislation making it illegal for most businesses to require the coronavirus vaccine.

The Senate didn't mustered the two-thirds majority necessary on Thursday to keep alive the “Coronavirus Pause Act.” The vote was 21-14. The legislation would have made public and private employers subject to a misdemeanor charge punishable by a $1,000 fine if they require vaccines as a condition of employment or service.

It included exemptions for situations involving federal law, existing employee-employer contracts, and businesses that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

