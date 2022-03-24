Idaho dumps Common Core, governor signs legislation to replace academic standards

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s K-12 curriculum is about to see significant changes, as Gov. Brad Little signed new legislation that will remove the state’s academic standards in math, science and English into law.

A variation of Common Core and Next Generation Science guidelines, the Idaho Content Standards , were adopted by state officials in 2011.

The standards are grade-level bench marks that guide curriculum acquisition and instruction in math, science and English language arts. According to a 2011 release by the State Department of Education, the goal was to ensure Idaho kids graduated college or career ready.

The Idaho Content Standards have increasingly drawn the ire of lawmakers over the past decade. The legislature has attempted to remove or revise the guidelines several times in recent years.

Now, with Little’s signature of House Bill 716 on Wednesday, the multiyear debate over the Idaho Content Standards has ended.

An action that lawmakers and state education officials celebrated Thursday during a briefing on the statehouse steps. Republican Rep. Ryan Kirby from new Plymouth, a member of the House Education Committee and one of the bill’s sponsors, said he was happy to see the state “finally” move away from the contention.

“The biggest thing for me was to get this behind us and get everyone rallied together, so we could quit worrying about some of these kinds of things and try to start improving kids’ reading and mathematical abilities,” Kirby said in an interview with Idaho News 6. “As long as we’re fighting about stuff like this, then we’re not going to be able to move ahead.”

Through the legislation, new bench marks will replace Idaho’s current K-12 content standards in math, science, and English. According to the bill sponsors, a group of state officials, educators, and parents developed the updated standards through an interim committee last year.

Officials said that they would begin evaluating how best to implement the new standards over the summer.

The State Board of Education estimated that the cost of implementing the standards — which determine curriculum and questions on statewide assessments — could be upward of $50 million.