Idaho House passes bill requiring sex-separated bathrooms in government, public buildings

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho House lawmakers have passed a bill that would mandate sex-separated restrooms and changing facilities in government buildings and businesses statewide.

House Bill 607 would require every government building, including airports, libraries, rest areas, and state campgrounds, to provide separate bathrooms based on biological sex. The legislation also extends to all "places of public accommodation," including businesses, entertainment venues, recreation facilities, and transportation facilities.

"This bill will make it so they have to have separate facilities by biological sex, and you go to the facility of your biological sex," said bill sponsor Rep. Ted Hill of Eagle and Emmett.

While debating the bill on the House floor, Rep. Stephanie Jo Mickelsen of Bonneville County called the legislation an "activist's dream."

"It puts a bounty on the government of $10,000 just simply for somebody being in the wrong room, not for them having done anything, but just having been in the wrong room. I think that this bill is actually a way to intimidate and harass private businesses to push someone's particular agenda," she continued.

Under the legislation, any person who encounters a member of the opposite sex in a designated government restroom or changing facility could sue for $10,000 per incident. Private businesses found in violation would be liable for all damages, "attributable to its negligence," according to the bill text.

"To me, what we're trying to do here is punish cities and businesses for the misbehavior of an individual, and the finger is pointed in the wrong direction," said Rep. Richard Cheatum of Pocatello.

Speaking in support of the bill, Rep. David Leavitt of Twin Falls County discussed reasonable accommodations in private businesses.

"It means not a major renovation, not a major remodel. It means to go and take an approach that is respectful to that business. It takes into consideration the number of employees, how large the business is. And so I look at that, and they're not asking these people to go and change up their entire business, to go and build another bathroom or to completely remodel everything to accommodate." - Rep. David Leavitt

House Bill 607 states that private businesses may provide accommodations for individuals who are unwilling or unable to use a multi-occupancy restroom or changing facility designated for their sex. However, businesses cannot provide accommodation that could violate the privacy or safety of someone of the opposite sex.

Idaho Public television Idaho House lawmakers advance House Bill 607. (2026)

The bill passed out of the house with a vote of 56-13, with one abstention.

The bill now moves to the Senate committee for consideration. If approved by both chambers and signed by the governor, the new rules would be implemented on July 1, 2026.

