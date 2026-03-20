Idaho committee advances parental choice tax credit clarification bill

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho House committee has advanced a bill aimed at clarifying how the state’s parental choice tax credit works.

On Friday morning, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to send House Bill 934 to the full House with a “do pass” recommendation. The bill's sponsors say it's intended to be a cleanup measure for last year’s school choice tax credit law.

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Rep. Jason Monks told lawmakers the bill does not expand the program but instead clears up confusion families have faced when applying. He said issues have come up over age eligibility, what counts as "tutoring," and how education materials can be purchased.

One key change clarifies that students qualify if they are between the ages of 5 and 18 at any point during the tax year. The bill also specifies that tutoring must be for academic subjects and that the curriculum materials can come from multiple vendors.

Supporters said the updates reflect the original intent of the law and will help families access the credit more easily.

But opponents argued that part of the bill goes beyond a simple fix, raising concerns about costs for public schools if students receive the tax credit while still using school programs.

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The bill now heads to the Idaho House floor for further debate.

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