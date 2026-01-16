State reports successful launch of Parental Choice Tax Credit with over 3k applications submitted

BOISE, Idaho — The State of Idaho is reporting a successful launch of its new Parental Choice Tax Credit, which provides families with up to $50 million in state funds to help pay for "eligible nonpublic school expenses."

Students 5-18 years of age in K-12 education can receive up to $5,000, while students 5-21 years of age with a disability may receive up to $7,500.

A recent news release from the Idaho State Tax Commission indicates that more than 3,300 applications for the tax credit have been submitted since the program went live on the Taxpayer Access Point portal on Jan. 15 at 12:01 a.m.

“This was a well-planned and well-executed implementation,” said Commissioner Janet Moyle, the oversight commissioner for the Parental Choice Tax Credit. “Our team worked proactively to ensure the program was ready at launch, and we remain fully available to assist families and stakeholders as they access this new opportunity.”

If you are experiencing issues during the application process, you can reach out to the Idaho State Tax Commission call center at 208-334-7660.

WATCH: Parental Choice Tax Credit experiences successful launch

Application period opens for Parental Choice Tax Credit

The Idaho Tax Commission says parents must provide the following info to be considered for the tax credits:



TAP account set up using your Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). Be sure to log on to your account in advance to ensure you can see the panel for Individual Income Tax.

Your SSN or ITIN.

An electronic copy of your government-issued ID (state ID or driver’s license). You can scan documents or take a photo.

Checking or savings account routing and banking information (for advance payment application only).

Furthermore, parents must have the following info for their child:



Your student’s SSN or ITIN.

An electronic copy, if any, of your student’s government-issued ID (state ID or driver’s license). You can scan documents or take a photo.

Electronic copies of receipts for nonpublic school expenses paid in 2025 (for the parental choice tax credit).

Electronic copies of documentation that prove the student has a disability, if applicable. Example: a letter from an Idaho licensed healthcare provider or a school Individualized Education Program (IEP).

Electronic copies of documentation of proof of guardianship. Examples: child custody agreements or other court documents.

If the student ever attended an Idaho public school, know the school district, name of the last public school attended, and if they attended all of calendar year 2025.

For nonpublic schools, know the date of enrollment in the nonpublic school (or the planned enrollment date) and the nonpublic school’s name and address.

Learn more: Parental Choice Tax Credit FAQ