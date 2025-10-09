Idaho educators challenge $50 million private school tax credit program

NAMPA, Idaho — A group of Idaho educators is mobilizing statewide to challenge a new $50 million tax credit program for parents who choose non-public education options for their children, warning it could drain billions from public school funding over the next decade.

Save Our Schools Idaho is hosting workshops across the state to educate parents about House Bill 93, which was signed into law in 2025. The educators worry the program could expand to more than $300 million each year.

WATCH: SOS Idaho panelists discuss concerns with tax credits —

Idaho Educators Fight $50M Private School Tax Credit Program

"It affects staffing and resources in public schools and special education," said Joey Palmer, assistant superintendent of Vallivue School District and one of four panelists leading the workshops. "Legislators know there's a shortfall, but they found $50 million for private schools. That ignores the problem and makes it worse."

You can find all of our previous HB93 coverage here.

Palmer is joined by former Republican Idaho Representative and retired teacher Julie Yamamoto, who argues public schools need adequate funding before taxpayer money goes elsewhere.

"Schools want to meet every student's needs and if they had the funds, they could," Yamamoto said. "But we aren't even fully funding our public schools, and more money is being taken away."

The workshops aim to inform parents about how the tax credit program works and its potential impact on public education funding. Palmer raises concerns about accountability in the program.

"Parents ask why public dollars go to schools that can deny students," Palmer said. "Public money should mean full access for everyone."

Republican lawmakers who supported the legislation argue the tax credit program gives families more control over their child's education by making private schooling more affordable. Supporters say it ensures education dollars follow students and represents an investment in educational opportunity.

However, Yamamoto maintains that Idaho hasn't fulfilled its commitment to public education funding.

"We still haven't met our obligation to public schools," Yamamoto said. "Even with charter schools, there's only so much of a pie — and taking funds away reduces resources for students who rely on them."

Save Our Schools Idaho will host workshops throughout October in communities from Fruitland to Mountain Home. The first workshop takes place this weekend at Nampa High's Little Theatre.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.