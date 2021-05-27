House Speaker Bedke announces run for Lt. Governor of Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Scott Bedke, the current Speaker of the House, announced his candidacy for Lt. Governor Thursday morning. Former Gov. Butch Otter was at the announcement and said Bedke is a trusted and experienced leader who gets results.

Idaho News 6

Bedke is from Oakley and served on the city council. He was elected Representative of District 27 in 2000 and was first elected Speaker in 2012.

"Bureaucrats in Washington DC are launching an assault on Idaho's way of life. I promise to defend against the incursion by bringing my values of family, faith, and hard work to the Office of Lieutenant Governor," said Bedke. "As a proud constitutional conservative, I will continue to fight for cutting taxes, eliminating red tape, and making the right investments in education and transportation."

Rep. Priscilla Giddings announced her run for Lt. Governor last week. Current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has announced she is going for Governor.