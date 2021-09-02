House Ethics Committee releases report on investigation of Rep. Priscilla Giddings, unanimously recommend censure

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House of Representatives Committee on Ethics and House Policy released the official report on Rep. Priscilla Giddings, unanimously recommending to censure her and finding conduct unbecoming of a representative.

The 19-page report, dated August 31, unanimously recommends the House censure Giddings "with the restrictions and conditions that she be removed from her seat on the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee."

"As a member of the House and as a citizen, Representative Giddings is entitled to exercise her First Amendment right, the right to freedom of speech; therefore, the Ethics Committee unanimously rejected the Chaney complaint. Like all citizens, she is not free from the consequences of abusing, or imprudently exercising, that right in connection with a personnel matter. Exposing an alleged victim’s personal information may be construed as retaliation, could lead to bullying, and can cause such a chilling effect that future victims do not come forward," the report states.

The report outlines her "conduct was unbecoming" during former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger's hearing and when she was "evasive, combative, and not forthright in her sworn testimony" during her August 3-4 hearing.

The Whitebird representative faced the House Ethics Committee hearing after two ethics complaints were filed by two dozen of her fellow lawmakers following her decisions to share a news article that publicly identified an alleged sexual assault victim.

The report is signed by Committee Chairman Sage Dixon and Representatives John Gannon, Wendy Horman, Brent Crane and John McCrostie.

Read the full report here: