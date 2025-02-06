Activists speak out against proposed Idaho immigration legislation

BOISE, Idaho — Community members gathered at the Statehouse Wednesday to protest anti-immigration legislation proposed in the Idaho House of Representatives.

The newly proposed House Bill 83 would create a new crime known as "illegal entry" and give law enforcement officers the power to get involved in immigration enforcement.

"Their rights are on the line and their lives are on the line, right. There's uncertainty, there's fear, but there's also a lot of resilience," said Ruby Mendez with Poder of Idaho, a local non-profit that aims to empower the Latinx and immigrant communities in Idaho.

Mendez says that proposed legislation making its way through the Statehouse targets immigrants in the community — many of whom she says are crucial to Idaho's economy.

"From long days in the fields to working in dairies, factories and other essential industries, immigrants have been the backbone of Idaho's success," said Mendez.

One area of concern was Idaho House Bill 11, which would have allowed law enforcement officers to request citizenship documentation from people they suspected to be in Idaho illegally.

"The legislation, A, is misguided; B, doesn't solve a problem; and C, only perpetuates myths and problems that are going to lead to our communities being less safe, not more safe," said Immigration Attorney Maria Andrade.

House Bill 83 is a revised version of the original, House Bill 11.

I reached out to both Republican representatives who proposed the bill.

Representative Skaug says the revised bill would only allow police officers to investigate the immigration status of people arrested or suspected of a separate crime.

Andrade says that legislation like this could make immigrant communities shy away from interacting with police, fearing criminal prosecution and potentially deportation.

"You know, law enforcement and communities benefit from the free flow of information. This bill will stop that flow of information, and as an immigration attorney, it may be my best advice and my obligation to tell my clients don't talk to cops," said Andrade.

If the bill is passed into law, she plans to fight cases as an attorney and as an activist.

"We're ready for fights; we'll do it and will show up again. This is just a preview to say that we're here and will be watching and will be protecting our community the best we can the whole way along," said Andrade.