Have strong thoughts on the "School Choice" tax credit bill? You can weigh in by calling the Governor's Office

BOISE, Idaho — "School choice" has been a hot topic in Idaho in recent years, and now Idahoans can easily share their thoughts by calling the Governor's Office at (208) 344-2100.

The legislation that recently received praise from President Donald Trump on social media has passed through the Idaho House and Senate and is awaiting Idaho Governor Brad Little's signature.

HB 93 would pave the way for up to $50 million in tax credits for Idaho families. It would give parents access to a $5,000 tax credit, per child, to cover costs associated with private education. Parents could use the credits to reimburse for things like private school tuition, transportation, materials, or in-home "learning pods".

Advocates in favor of the bill feel this expands parents' options in pursuing education that better suits their child's individual needs. Critics of the bill feel taxpayer money should stay in the public school system, and not be used to fund private education.

The Governor's Office phone number — (208) 344-2100 — currently begins with prompts related to HB 93 and allows Idahoans to follow prompts to share their thoughts by pressing "1" in favor of signing the bill, or pressing "2" in favor or vetoing the bill. The recording says callers must live in Idaho and can only weigh in once.