Governor Little signs bill to ban mask mandates

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a bill into law that bans mask mandates across the state.

House Bill 32 prohibits the state, political subdivisions, or officials from mandating medical face masks, face shields, or other face coverings to prevent the spread of contagious or infectious diseases. The bill only makes exceptions for settings where protective equipment is essential, such as healthcare facilities and work sites with hazardous materials.

The bill also included an emergency clause, meaning the law went into full effect immediately after being signed by the governor.