Private schools see Parental Choice Tax Credit as a potential boost to enrollment

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO — The Parental Choice Tax Credit Bill, which passed the Idaho legislature last week, is awaiting Governor Brad Little's decision to sign or veto it by Thursday.

The bill proposes a tax credit for parents who choose private schooling for their children, a move that has sparked debate among Idahoans. Public school advocates are urging the governor to veto the bill, citing concerns over its impact on public education funding.

"If it's really free choice and students and parents can choose where they go and their dollars follow them without a bunch of regulations — thank you very much," said Mindy Petramalo from Acton Academy in Twin Falls.

Petramalo decided to start Acton Academy after when she found there wasn't a Montessori school in Twin Falls available.

"I wanted what I thought was best for my children and what I thought would help them succeed," Petramalo told Idaho News 6. She believes the tax credit could help families afford private education — as long as it doesn't come with increased government oversight.

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers have delivered over a thousand signatures against House Bill 93, highlighting significant opposition to the bill. These lawmakers and other public school advocates argue that the bill could divert necessary funds from public schools.

As the deadline approaches, the decision on the Parental Choice Tax Credit Bill remains in Governor Little's hands. If signed, it could lead to increased enrollments in private schools like Petramalo's Acton Academy, as parents take advantage of the tax credit.

