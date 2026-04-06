From tragedy to reform: Advocates drive passage of three Idaho child protection laws

IDAHO — Starting July 1, three new laws designed to better protect Idaho’s most vulnerable children will take effect, changing the way the state handles child welfare.

RELATED|Governor Brad Little signs Isaiah’s Law, expanding child protections in Idaho

Gov. Brad Little signed Isaiah’s Law, the Foster Child Safety Act, and Benji’s Law, a trio of legislation designed to strengthen protections for children in foster care and state custody.

"I think they're gonna immediately help a lot of kids in Idaho. I think there's a lot of kids that are in some really difficult situations," foster parent Kevin Watson said.

At the center of these efforts is adoptive mother Monique Peyre, who first came to Idaho News 6 after a 12-day-old baby boy, Benjamin, was found dead in Nampa.

Benjamin’s parents, Allysen Armenta and Brian Lemke, are currently in Canyon County custody, facing charges in connection with his death.

WATCH:

Interview with the group of parents who helped pass all three bills

From tragedy to reform, advocates help pass 3 Idaho child protection laws

Peyre, who had previously adopted Benjamin’s siblings, became a driving force behind the legislative pushes.

RELATED|Governor Brad Little signs Benji's Law to protect children from abusive parents

Alongside Peyre were foster parents Nicole and Joe Egbert, Watson, and other current foster parents. Together, they led the push to pass all three bills into law.

"We knew there was a problem. Foster parents knew there was a problem. And it's like, how do we address it? And let's actually try to come up with a real solution. And I think that's what this did is it creates something that's real and tangible that people can say we want to protect kids," Watson said.

Senate Bill 1257, or Isaiah’s Law, inspired by Peyre’s adopted son Isaiah, strengthens protections for foster children during family visitations.

House Bill 776, Benji’s Law, created in honor of the 12-day-old Benjamin, ensures faster intervention when infants are identified as being at risk.

House Bill 724, the Foster Child Safety Act, updates guidance for caseworkers and courts, making it clearer how to protect children in foster care and state custody.

"It's this relief and I think that was the biggest thing I felt when all three of these bills passed was just finally change," Nicole Egbert said.

The group said one of the hardest parts of the process was testifying multiple times and facing opposition from Idaho lawmakers.

"I do believe it violates the Constitution specifically the Fourth Amendment," Rep. Leavitt said.

"Super draining to share all the stories that we shared and um of real life children in the state of Idaho but yeah to see that push back after sharing those kinds of stories it was really hard," Peyre said.

The group hopes their experience shows that it’s never too late to speak up and reach out to local government officials, even if you’re not familiar with legislation at first.

The group said they are taking a break for now, but hope to continue advocacy in the future.

