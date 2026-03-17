Bill restricting bathroom use to biological sex passes the Idaho House of Representatives

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House of Representatives passed House Bill 752 (HB-752) on Monday by a vote of 54-15 with one house member absent.

HB-752 would restrict bathroom use to one's biological sex, regardless of the person's gender identity. As written, the law would make it a misdemeanor offense for someone to knowingly enter a bathroom that is designated for the opposite sex. A second offense could result in a felony charge and up to 5 years in state prison.

Idaho Public Television Rep. Cornel Rasor introduces House Bill 752.

Representative Cornel Rasor (R - District 1) introduced the bill, which he claimed "will protect the privacy, safety, and dignity, especially for women and girls, by prohibiting knowing, willful entry into opposite sex designated government-owned or public restrooms and changing rooms." Without citing specific instances, Rep. Rasor asserted there have been situations across the globe in which "voyeurism" and "assualts" have occured as a result of lax bathroom laws or non-discrimination ordinances.

Rep. Clay Handy (R - District 27), who voted no on the bill, said the law "makes no sense at all."

"I expected when this was debated in our committee that we would have people coming in and telling us all these horror stories about voyeurs and sexual predators, and probably we didn't hear any of that," said Rep. Handy. "What we heard mostly was people transitioning that kind of left them kind of awkward about where to go to the bathroom."

Rep. Chris Mathias (D - District 19) followed that testimony by saying that indecent exposure laws already in place are doing the job of protecting private spaces, including bathrooms. He went on to contend that the bill would result in unnecessary harm to transgender people.

Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R - District 33) argued that certain cities' anti-discrimination ordinances necessitated the need for the bathroom bill as written.

The bill now moves to the Senate for debate. If passed, it will then be presented to Governor Brad Little for final approval.

ALSO READ | Idaho House passes bill updating parental consent rules for minors’ medical care